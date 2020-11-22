State Street Corp Sells 2,265,439 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,133,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. State Street Corp owned 4.43% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $13,009,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

