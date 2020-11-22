State Street Corp Sells 27,067 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,067 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $783,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,762,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 817,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $202.73 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

