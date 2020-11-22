State Street Corp Sells 446,920 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,059,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $1,042,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

