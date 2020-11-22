State Street Corp Sells 682,432 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,631,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682,432 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $816,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 521.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5,169.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 327,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.
EXR opened at $112.69 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,632 shares of company stock worth $14,690,110. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
