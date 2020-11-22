State Street Corp Sells 682,432 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,631,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682,432 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $816,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 521.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 364,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5,169.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 327,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $112.69 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,632 shares of company stock worth $14,690,110. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.