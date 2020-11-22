StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

