StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, ValuEngine raised StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.81.
About StoneCastle Financial
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.