StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to $4.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SVAUF. Raymond James boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SVAUF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

