Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to $14.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $14.00 to $14.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMMCF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $11.75 to $13.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

