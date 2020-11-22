SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Sells $189,061.11 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 9.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 201,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 363.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

