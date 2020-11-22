Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$1.65 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) alerts:

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,959.60. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$149,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,307,153.52. Insiders sold 249,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,150 in the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.