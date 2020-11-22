TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $37,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $1,638,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

