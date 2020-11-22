TD Securities Begins Coverage on Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

TGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.31.

TGB stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

