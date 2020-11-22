Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.14.

TGT opened at $172.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $174.41. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $357,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

