Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $994.03 Million

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post sales of $994.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $972.20 million. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $871.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Tempur Sealy International shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 29th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.