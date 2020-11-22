Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $107.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $23,531,221. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

