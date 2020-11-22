Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 18th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

