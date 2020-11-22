Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$28.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$20.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGZ. Raymond James cut shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

TGZ opened at C$14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.91. Teranga Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

