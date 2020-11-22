Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $121,893.22 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kirsten M. Volpi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of Tetra Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 107,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

