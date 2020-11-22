The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut The a2 Milk from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

ACOPF opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

