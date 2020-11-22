The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BPRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

