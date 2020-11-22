The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.03.

BA opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $504,079,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

