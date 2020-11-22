The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $245.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BA. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.03.

Shares of BA stock opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 36.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

