The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -259.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

