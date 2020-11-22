The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €56.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €68.12 ($80.14) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

