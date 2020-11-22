The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €124.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

ETR:RHM opened at €76.50 ($90.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.45. Rheinmetall AG has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

