The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €154.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.91 ($129.30).

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €121.50 ($142.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.68. Safran SA has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

