The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

