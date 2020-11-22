The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Simply Good Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of SMPL opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 112,054 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,779,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 60,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

