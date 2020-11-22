The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $29.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMPL has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.