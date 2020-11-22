The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Timken has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Timken has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Timken to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,554 shares of company stock worth $5,141,436. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

