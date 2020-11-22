Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE THO opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

