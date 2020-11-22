TON Token Trading Down 11.8% This Week (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $496,488.70 and $20,158.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00163788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00978034 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00190126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00093820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00371227 BTC.

TON Token’s launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 tokens. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

