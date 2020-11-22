TP Group plc (TPG.L) (LON:TPG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of TP Group plc (TPG.L) (LON:TPG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $5.96. TP Group plc (TPG.L) shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 2,984,041 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $52.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.50.

TP Group plc (TPG.L) Company Profile (LON:TPG)

TP Group plc, a technology service company, provides critical services and equipment to defense, space, and energy sector. It operates in two segments, Technology & Engineering and Consulting & Programme Services. It offers consulting services, including enterprise transformation, feasibility analysis, system engineering, and programme delivery and support; digital solutions, such as critical systems, software tools, artificial intelligence, and decision support for autonomous navigation, constellation management, collision avoidance, resource optimism, and intelligence analysis and asset management; and bespoke engineering solutions comprising life support systems in critical workspaces, hydrogen-based renewable energy solutions, water purification, and rugged electronics for harsh environments and precision engineering of integrity equipment.

