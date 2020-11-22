Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE.AX) (ASX:TWE) Insider Purchases A$24,965.46 in Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE.AX) (ASX:TWE) insider Lauri Shanahan bought 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.81 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$24,965.46 ($17,832.47).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

