Trident Group (TRDT) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

