Truist Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $152.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lifted by Truist from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of VMC opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

