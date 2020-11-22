Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCNNF. M Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.28.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

