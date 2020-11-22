Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$70.00 Price Target for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.60.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.24%.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,773.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

