TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.63

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and traded as high as $85.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income shares last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 187,197 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

