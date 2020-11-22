Twist Bioscience (TWST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $6,088,355.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,117,458.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $158,504.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,567 shares of company stock worth $15,777,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

