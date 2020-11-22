Twist Bioscience (TWST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ TWST opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.42.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.