UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.