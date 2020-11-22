Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

UPWK stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -136.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,657 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

