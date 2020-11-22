Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,403 shares of company stock worth $960,075 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

