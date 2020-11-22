V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 14.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,897,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after buying an additional 238,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.87 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -652.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

