Value Capital Partners (Pty) L Purchases 66,424 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 66,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $225,841.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 20,909 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $71,717.87.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 78,372 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $264,897.36.

On Monday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 44,595 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $142,704.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 139,317 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $443,028.06.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 28,550 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $89,361.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.53 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEPS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 330,711 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.