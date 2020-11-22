ValuEngine Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 167,363 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.