ValuEngine Downgrades Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Strong Sell

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.