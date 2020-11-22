ValuEngine Lowers Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENLAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, September 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Enel stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

