ValuEngine Upgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

ATEX opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $143,033.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,646.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,142 shares of company stock worth $1,569,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Anterix by 361.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

