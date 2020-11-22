ValuEngine Upgrades Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Hold

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CWBC stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.02. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

