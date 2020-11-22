ValuEngine Upgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to “Hold”

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
Shares of ESALY stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eisai has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.51.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.