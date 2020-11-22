ValuEngine Upgrades Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to “Hold”

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eisai has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

